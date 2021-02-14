Haverford Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,318,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.0% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $211,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 384,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after buying an additional 91,786 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

