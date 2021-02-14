Haverford Trust Co. Makes New $58.28 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,526,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,275,000. Haverford Trust Co. owned 3.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 163,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $42.17.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.