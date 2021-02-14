Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 19,656 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 138,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

