Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 28,895 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,322,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.2% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.18% of CVS Health worth $158,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.21 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

