Haverford Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Starbucks worth $108,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,603,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

