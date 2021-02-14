Haverford Trust Co. Sells 10,847 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned 1.58% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares worth $77,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $84.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

