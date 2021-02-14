Haverford Trust Co. Sells 15,699 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 54,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $237.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.81 and its 200 day moving average is $237.29. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.