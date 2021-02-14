Haverford Trust Co. Sells 5,179 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $68,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

