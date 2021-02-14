Haverford Trust Co. Sells 5,569 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,225 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,288,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,265,000 after buying an additional 46,428 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 629,689 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 780,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,912,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 571,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after buying an additional 140,143 shares during the period.

ACWX stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22.

