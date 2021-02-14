Haverford Trust Co. Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.13% of S&P Global worth $103,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $339.45 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.