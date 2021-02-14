Hawkins Stock to Split on Tuesday, March 2nd (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $63.25 on Friday. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $671.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HWKN shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hawkins by 119.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

