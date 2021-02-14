Hawkins Stock to Split on Tuesday, March 2nd (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.
NASDAQ HWKN opened at $63.25 on Friday. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $671.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on HWKN shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hawkins by 119.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.