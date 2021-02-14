HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,712 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 3.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $45,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.