HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of HDB opened at $83.04 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.