Head to Head Comparison: Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) & Its Peers

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELDN) is one of 778 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Eledon Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -133.49% -30.52% Eledon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eledon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4261 16587 36681 749 2.58

Eledon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.18%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 23.14%. Given Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eledon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -$16.01 million -0.86 Eledon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -6.19

Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eledon Pharmaceuticals. Eledon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eledon Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). It also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

