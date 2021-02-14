Head to Head Comparison: Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) versus Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD)

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.74, indicating that its stock price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Nine Energy Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.00 -$858.11 million ($9.00) N/A Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.11 -$217.75 million $0.32 9.03

Nine Energy Service has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services. Superior Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Superior Energy Services and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Nine Energy Service 1 8 0 0 1.89

Nine Energy Service has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25% Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29%

Summary

Nine Energy Service beats Superior Energy Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Drilling Products & Services, Onshore Completion & Workover Services, Production Services and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides downhole drilling tools and surface rentals. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping, fluid management and workover services. The Production Services segment gives intervention services. The Technical Solutions segment involves in the products and services that address customer-specific needs with applications, which typically require engineering, manufacturing or project planning. The company was founded by Terence E. Hall in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.