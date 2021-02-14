Head to Head Contrast: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) vs. The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of The Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of The Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and The Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation $991.00 million 2.41 $201.96 million $1.72 11.01 The Bancorp $283.70 million 3.98 $51.56 million $1.06 18.50

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp. Cadence Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and The Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation -40.33% 2.70% 0.33% The Bancorp 20.54% 12.91% 1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cadence Bancorporation and The Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 2 4 1 2.86 The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential downside of 25.16%. The Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.11%. Given The Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Bancorp is more favorable than Cadence Bancorporation.

Summary

The Bancorp beats Cadence Bancorporation on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 98 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

