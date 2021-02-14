Head to Head Review: Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) vs. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Domo alerts:

Domo has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Domo and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -47.56% N/A -47.31% Intuit 25.10% 40.29% 21.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Domo and Intuit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 2 4 0 2.67 Intuit 1 3 15 0 2.74

Domo presently has a consensus target price of $61.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.44%. Intuit has a consensus target price of $410.45, suggesting a potential downside of 0.86%. Given Intuit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Domo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Domo and Intuit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $173.40 million 12.24 -$125.66 million ($4.57) -15.51 Intuit $7.68 billion 14.17 $1.83 billion $6.56 63.11

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Domo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuit beats Domo on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. Intuit Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Red Hat, Inc. on Argo CD, a declarative continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes deployments. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.