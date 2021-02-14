Head to Head Review: Profire Energy (PFIE) and Its Competitors

Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) is one of 21 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Profire Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profire Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.98 million $2.02 million 30.50 Profire Energy Competitors $4.88 billion -$576.10 million 43.73

Profire Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Profire Energy. Profire Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -15.82% -8.33% -7.72% Profire Energy Competitors -20.61% 135.43% -0.40%

Volatility and Risk

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.48, suggesting that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Profire Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Profire Energy Competitors 212 1278 1271 35 2.40

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential downside of 13.93%. Given Profire Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Profire Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Profire Energy rivals beat Profire Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah.

