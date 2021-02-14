Head to Head Review: The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) versus Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA)

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) and Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The ODP and Therma-Med’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ODP $10.65 billion 0.22 $99.00 million $4.10 10.79 Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The ODP has higher revenue and earnings than Therma-Med.

Risk and Volatility

The ODP has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Therma-Med has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The ODP and Therma-Med, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The ODP 1 1 1 0 2.00 Therma-Med 0 0 0 0 N/A

The ODP presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 31.07%. Given The ODP’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The ODP is more favorable than Therma-Med.

Profitability

This table compares The ODP and Therma-Med’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ODP -2.84% 11.61% 3.58% Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of The ODP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of The ODP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The ODP beats Therma-Med on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. The Retail division operates a chain of retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and furniture, as well as printing, reproduction, mailing, and shipping services. As of March 28, 2020, this division operated 1,295 retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The CompuCom division offers technology services supporting the distributed technology needs of enterprise organizations in the United States and Canada. It offers a range of solutions, including technology lifecycle management, end user computing and collaboration, service desk, remote technology monitoring and management, and IT workforce solutions. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Therma-Med

Therma-Med, Inc. provides medical technologies services. The company was founded on August 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

