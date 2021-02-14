Head-To-Head Survey: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) & Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 6.36 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -325.60

Brookfield Renewable has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clearway Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy 3.81% 2.27% 0.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 1 0 0 0 1.00 Clearway Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.01%. Clearway Energy has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.93%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Clearway Energy pays out -1,270.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,530 net MW thermal equivalent; and electric generation capacity of 139 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. Clearway Energy, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.