Head to Head Survey: Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) versus MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Grow Capital alerts:

This table compares Grow Capital and MIND C.T.I.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 16.15 -$2.35 million N/A N/A MIND C.T.I. $22.66 million 2.48 $5.07 million N/A N/A

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32% MIND C.T.I. 21.96% 26.10% 17.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grow Capital and MIND C.T.I., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Grow Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.