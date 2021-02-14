Head to Head Survey: Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $15.21 billion 0.55 $1.65 billion $0.28 24.11 Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.12

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cenovus Energy and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 1 7 7 0 2.40 Gulfport Energy 5 0 1 0 1.33

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.02, suggesting a potential upside of 18.80%. Gulfport Energy has a consensus target price of $2.08, suggesting a potential upside of 2,350.98%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Cenovus Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy -14.15% -12.48% -6.55% Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83%

Risk and Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.81, suggesting that its share price is 581% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Cenovus Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.