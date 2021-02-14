Head-To-Head Survey: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delivery Hero and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delivery Hero N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 9.48 $431.13 million $4.53 37.42

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Delivery Hero.

Profitability

This table compares Delivery Hero and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delivery Hero N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Delivery Hero and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delivery Hero 0 0 7 0 3.00 Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68

Match Group has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.47%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Delivery Hero.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Delivery Hero on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

