HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Short Interest Up 69.4% in January

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the January 14th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on HHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 792,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after buying an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,234,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,354,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $33.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

