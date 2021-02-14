Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,031,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $55,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after buying an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 193.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

