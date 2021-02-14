HealthInvest Partners AB Buys New Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 480,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,000. Collegium Pharmaceutical comprises 6.4% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned 1.39% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of COLL opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.63 million, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,201.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

