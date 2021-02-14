HealthInvest Partners AB Buys Shares of 1,650,000 Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,650,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000. Accuray makes up about 4.6% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB owned approximately 1.78% of Accuray as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Accuray by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $5.52 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $512.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARAY. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

