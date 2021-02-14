HealthInvest Partners AB Invests $9.51 Million in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 835,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,511,000. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 6.3% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned 0.52% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

In related news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRWD opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

