HealthInvest Partners AB Makes New $5.85 Million Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.9% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned 1.69% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,544 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $435.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

