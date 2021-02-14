HealthInvest Partners AB Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises approximately 5.8% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Shares of TEVA opened at $11.12 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

