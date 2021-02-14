HeartBout Trading Up 130.6% Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $234,639.00 and $4,199.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 130.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00979976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00051040 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.45 or 0.05173196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

