Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Update

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the January 14th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 386,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Heartland Express by 82.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Heartland Express by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $18.76 on Friday. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.