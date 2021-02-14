Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 3.7% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $86.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

