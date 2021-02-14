Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Buys 67,250 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up approximately 10.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of TELUS worth $29,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 21.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 1.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in TELUS by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 276,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 113,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TU. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,376. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

