Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 22,823 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,823 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 4.7% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,500. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $179.90. The stock has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

