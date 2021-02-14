Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.13

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $908.99 million and approximately $81.83 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00043187 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.92 or 0.00319934 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002432 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014672 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,139,812,670 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

