HedgeTrade Trading Up 27% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $520.05 million and $144,568.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00003048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00034914 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00021706 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.