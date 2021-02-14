Hegic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.54 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 75.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $172.20 million and $11.54 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00280264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00092161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00080763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097065 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059315 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,074.47 or 0.89990826 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,703,899 tokens. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

Buying and Selling Hegic

