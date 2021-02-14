HEIDI Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last Week (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 130.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $5,793.16 and approximately $41.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002988 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Token Profile

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.