Helium (HNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.04 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One Helium token can now be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00008371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $275.26 million and $13.04 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,237.67 or 0.02639638 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,128,894 tokens. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Token Trading

