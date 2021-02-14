Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Up 62.5% in January

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 14th total of 70,900 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

HSDT stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 324,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.10% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

