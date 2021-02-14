Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000.

Helix Acquisition stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12. Helix Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

