Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Reaches $1.62 on Top Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $113.13 million and $208,699.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.38 or 0.00441358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars.

