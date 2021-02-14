HempCoin Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $5,954.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,891.11 or 1.00035465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00040025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00095188 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013743 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,615,625 coins and its circulating supply is 260,480,475 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

