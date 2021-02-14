Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $9.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $74.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $104,373,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

