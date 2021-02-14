Hermez Network (HEZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.20 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $31.06 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $6.61 or 0.00013560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00274037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00085458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00090652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00103399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00184828 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

