Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.61 or 0.00013560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $31.06 million and $1.20 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00274037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00085458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00090652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00103399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00184828 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

Hermez Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.