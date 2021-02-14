Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

HT opened at $8.54 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

