Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 5.0% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Facebook by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,886 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Facebook by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 260,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $270.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.20. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,492,580 shares of company stock valued at $404,856,470 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.