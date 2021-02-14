HF Enterprises (NASDAQ:HFEN) versus Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Head to Head Analysis

HF Enterprises (NASDAQ:HFEN) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HF Enterprises and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties 22.96% 7.66% 2.54%

90.3% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HF Enterprises and Urban Edge Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $387.65 million 4.84 $109.52 million $1.16 13.85

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HF Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HF Enterprises and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Edge Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25

Urban Edge Properties has a consensus price target of $12.65, suggesting a potential downside of 21.28%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than HF Enterprises.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats HF Enterprises on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HF Enterprises Company Profile

HF Enterprises Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. The company owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects, as well as lease units; and provides consulting, implementation, and development services related to digital transformation of enterprises. It also focuses on the research, development, and sale of Linebacker, a therapeutic drug platform; Laetose, a functional sugar substitute; and 3F, a multi-use fragrance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. HF Enterprises Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

